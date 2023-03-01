Red Wings Sign Center Dylan Larkin to 8-Year Contract Extension

On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings signed center Dylan Larkin to an eight-year contract extension worth $8.7 million per year.

Larkin, 26, has skated in 59 Red Wings games this season and ranks among the team’s leaders. He has 22 goals, 35 assists, 11 power play goals, four game-winning goals and 185 shots.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound center represented Detroit on the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. He was named the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending Feb. 5 after helping the Atlantic Division claim its first 3-on-3 title.

He recorded his 400th career point with an assist on Jan. 24 vs. San Jose, becoming the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Larkin is currently in his third season as the Red Wings’ captain after being named the 37th captain in franchise history on Jan. 13, 2021. He’s the first Michigander and native metro Detroiter to wear the ‘C’ for the Red Wings, and only the second American after Reed Larson. Larkin assumed the captaincy after it sat empty for two seasons following the end of Henrik Zetterberg’s career in 2017-18 due to injury.

He’s currently tied with Vyacheslav Kozlov for 20th place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Larkin recorded a goal and an assist in his NHL debut as a 19-year-old on Oct. 9, 2015 vs. Toronto, becoming the first teenager to play in the team’s opening-night lineup since Mike Sillinger in 1990-91.

Prior to turning professional, Larkin spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2012-14 before playing one season at the University of Michigan in 2014-15.

Larkin signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings on May 21, 2015 and made his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins during their postseason run, logging five points (3-2-5) in six games.