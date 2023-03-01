Lake City Tops McBain to Advance to District Championship

EVART - Lake City and McBain met for a third time this girls basketball season in Wednesday night’s Div. 3 District Semifinals, and for the third time, Lake City emerged victorious.

The Trojans defeated McBain 39-30 to advance to Friday night’s district championship game.

The Ramblers double-teamed Lake City junior Mackenzie Bisballe throughout the game, but that opened up opportunities for her cousin Alie Bisballe. Bisballe stepped up, hitting four three-pointers on her way to a team-leading 16 points and nine rebounds. Mackenzie Bisballe finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Advertisement

Kahli Heuker and Sydney Heuker led the way for McBain with seven points each.

Lake City will play Evart in the district title game after the Wildcats beat Farwell 50-36 in the other semifinal.

Evart (19-3) is the only team to beat Lake City (22-1) this season. The Trojans and Wildcats split their two regular season meetings.