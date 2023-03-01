Grand Traverse Academy Starts up Boys Golf Team

ACME - The first season for the Grand Traverse Academy boys golf team starts on March 13. The Mustangs’ home course is at the Grand Traverse Resort.

“To get a team, it’s five or six players,” said GTA golf head coach Bruce Anderson. “We have four at this point.”

Anderson has spent time as a golf pro in Florida, Illinois and Michigan. About six to seven years ago he knew he wanted to create this program, but it took about three years to finally implement it.

“The school picked up golf because it falls along with line of the character traits we try to teach at the school,” said Anderson.

The team’s schedule is not set yet, but Anderson is hoping to schedule a meet by March 20.



