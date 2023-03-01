Gladwin football team receives state championship rings.

GLADWIN - The Flying G’s football team capped off their state championship celebrations with a ring ceremony on Friday night.

Gladwin made a program first with their 10-7 state final victory over Frankenmuth.

“I rewatched the game and rewatched all of our clips,” said Gladwin senior Logan Kokotovich. “I’ve probably watched the game 20 times. Every time I watch it, I get the chills. I get excited, even though I know who’s going to win.”

That 10-7 final score is on the ring along with Ford Field, the trophy, the Flying G’s logo, and the team’s motto “raise the bar.” Words that the Flying G’s live by after last season’s major improvement to a 9-1 run.

“We really put an emphasis on not being complacent with the success,” said Gladwin head football coach Marc Jarstfer. “Really just trying to raise that bar across all levels and achieve new things and really leave their mark on the program before this group of seniors went out, who have been so instrumental in the turnaround.”

“I love every single thing about [the rings],” said Gladwin senior Earl Esiline. “As captains, [coach] let us design it with him. So, we got to choose everything about it. And I think it’s a flawless and there’s not a thing I would change about it.”

Many of the seniors are not returning to a sport that brought them to this day. But, they hope to see the program grow.

“The impact they had on turning this thing around was tremendous,” said Jarstfer. “I think they left a legacy that a lot of future kids will look up to and appreciate for a lot of years.”

“We came into this program 1-8 and when I was a freshman I really wanted to change it, so did my other teammates,” said Esiline. “I think we really did that. Set the tone for the other players and it’s something to look forward to. I really look forward to seeing what they can do.”

While the seniors have only a few more months as Flying G’s, they are already planning on making a return to watch the football team keep up with raising the bar. The community and support was always a game changer on Friday nights, something they will be a part of now.

Kokotovich gave one last statement for the community that rallied behind the Flying G’s: “Thank you for all you had done the past four years of my high school career.”



