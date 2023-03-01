Central Michigan Football Releases Full 2023 Football Schedule

MOUNT PLEASANT - The countdown to the 2023 college football season can now start in earnest, as the Central Michigan Chippewas released their full 2023 schedule on Wednesday.

The slate is highlighted by a pair of difficult road matchups with power five schools, the season opener on September 2nd in East Lansing against Michigan State, and a week three trip to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on September 16th. This will be the twelfth meeting between the Chippewas and Spartans, and the first-ever meeting for CMU and Notre Dame.

The Chippewas will play just five home games on Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in 2023 while playing seven games on the road. Below is the full schedule:

Sat. 9/2 at Michigan State

Sat. 9/9 vs. New Hampshire

Sat. 9/16 at Notre Dame

Sat. 9/23 at South Alabama

Sat. 9/30 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sat. 10/7 at Buffalo

Sat. 10/14 vs. Akron (Homecoming)

Sat. 10/21 at Ball State

Tues. 10/31 vs. Northern Illinois

Tues. 11/7 at Western Michigan

Wed. 11/15 at Ohio University

Fri. 11/24 vs. Toledo

Fully half of CMU’s opponents in 2023 earned bowl bids in the 2022 season. A year ago the Chippewas lost their last two games of the season to miss out on a bowl berth, finishing the season with a 4-8 record in Jim McElwain’s fourth season at the helm. Central Michigan returns a total of 15 starters from last year’s squad.

The Chippewas are slated to start their spring practice sessions in mid-March.