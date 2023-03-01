Bay Reps Move on to the Quarterfinals in Lopsided Matchup Against Cadillac

TRAVERSE CITY - The Bay Reps became back-to-back regional champions in a 7-1 victory over the Cadillac Vikings Wednesday night.

Six different Bay Reps lit the lamp (1-Ethan Coleman, 1-Ben Newman, 2-Grant Lucas, 1-Riley Pierce, 1-Lars Millar and 1-Tyeson Griffore) and one Viking (1-Gabe Outman) put Cadillac on the board for the very last goal of the night. Lucas, a junior out of Elk Rapids high school, leads his team with 32 goals this season and 47 in his Bay Reps career.

The Reps will advance to the quarterfinals and take on East Grand Rapids Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. at Ewigleben Sports Complex, Ferris State.



