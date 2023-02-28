McBain Falls to Traverse City St. Francis in Ramblers’ Regular Season Finale

MCBAIN - The Highland Conference leader McBain fell to the Lake Michigan Conference co-leader Traverse City St. Francis 61-49.

St. Francis’ Wyatt Nausadis lead the night with 24 points and McBain’s Evan Haverkamp followed with 20.

The Ramblers capped off their regular season 17-5 while the Gladiators improve to 18-3 with one more game left prior to the playoffs.

The Ramblers’ next matchup is either against Harrison or Houghton Lake in the district semifinals on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. The Gladiators will play at Cadillac on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.