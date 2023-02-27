Petoskey Peaks at DII Ski Finals

Petoskey’s boys skiing team has won the state final the past three years running, and senior Wyatt Mattson felt the pressure to make it four coming into Monday’s MHSAA Div. 2 Skiing Championship at Boyne Mountain.

“It was hard to sleep last night for sure. Just because I mean, being on this team, we’ve won the last three years. The expectations are so high to keep the legacy going,” the senior said.

Under that pressure, Mattson rose to the occasion and took first place in giant slalom.

“It was a great feeling. I mean, ever since I started racing for Petoskey, in like sixth grade, it’s kind of just been my big goal, winning a championship. It’s great I can finally do it,” he said.

Even with their abundant winning history, the road to success wasn’t easy for this year’s Petoskey team.

“Start of the year, we were looking iffy. We had some kids with injuries. I mean, we were definitely riddled with injuries throughout the start of the year,” Mattson said. “But once it was regionals, everyone finished at their peak and gave me a little confidence boost.”

When 9&10 asked if his squad was at their peak for Monday’s finals, Mattson was quick with his answer.

“Yes, for sure. For sure,” he said confidently.

They certainly peaked. Outside of Mattson taking home first in GS and seventh in slalom, Nolan Walkerdine finished first in slalom, and seventh in GS. Charles Thomas also finished sixth in GS, and Gavin Galbraith just outside the top 10 in GS at 11th. The team finished with 63 points to take home first place for the fourth year straight.

Petoskey’s accolades don’t end with the boys team. Marley Spence took first place in both slalom and GS wrapping up her season winning 11 of the 12 races she’s been in this season. Cassidy Whitener also placed in the top 10 for the Petoskey girls coming in third in slalom and eighth in GS, Petoskey’s girls finished in second place with 87 points, 26 points behind first place Notre Dame Preparatory.

You can find the rest of the Division I scores here.2

As for Division 1, it was a clean sweep for Traverse City West. The Titan boys and girls teams won state championships and both of Traverse City Central’s teams placed second. This was the third straight state championship for the TC West boys team. Division 1 full scores can be found here.