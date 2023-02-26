MISportsNow: Top 5 Plays 02/20-02/26

The Top 5 Plays of the week 02/20/23-02/26/23:

#5 From Kalamazoo, Gaylord Battling Fowlerville to head to the Semis. At 165, Ethan Chandler scores an upset second period pin.

#4 LSSU Takes on Ferris State this Is from game one of their series. Junior forward Harrison Roy has a beautiful goal from head-on. The Lakers would sweep that series as they head into the Mason Cup on the road against Minnesota State, as for Ferris, they’ll take a road trip to Bowling Greenin the opening round of the playoffs.

#3 The Traverse City Bay Reps taking on Gaylord: Grant Lucas had a beautiful backhander for a hat trick on the night, the junior’s 30th goal on the season. The goal gave TC the Mercy Rule to go up 8-0 and advance to the Regional Final.

#2 Benzie Central’s Jaxon Childers slam dunk

#1 It’s Gladwin’s Lucas Mead’s dunk in the Flying Gs’ 57-39 win for a share of the Jack Pine Conference Title.