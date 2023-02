SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie hockey team edged out Manistique 2-1 on Friday night to advance to the Regional Championship.

Avery Wilson got the scoring started for the Blue Devils just four minutes into the game. Manistique’s Stephan Allen tied it up at one late in the first period.

That score held until Kyle Stevens put the Sault back in front for good with a goal in the third period.

Sault Ste. Marie advances to face Escanaba in the Regional Championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m.