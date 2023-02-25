Petoskey Defeats Traverse City Central for Conference Championship

Petoskey defeated Traverse City Central Friday night to become the Big North Conference Champions, 58-47.

Leading the Northmen’s win was senior Caroline Guy who knocked down 23 of her team’s points.

Post-game, Guy said that the amount of trust her team has built together over the years ultimately led them to their win.

“Having five [seniors] in the situation where we won conference last year, district the year before that, I think just having that confidence in each other and trusting in each other. Obviously, it’s a huge game being here at their place, not ours. Like that’s really difficult, but I think we really came together,” the senior said.

The Northmen will search for another road win against Marquette on Monday.







