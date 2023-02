McBAIN - The McBain NMC Comets earned their fifth straight win with a 56-38 triumph over Traverse City Christian on Friday night.

McBain NMC improves to 15-5 on the season with the victory while TC Christian falls to 12-6.

This was the home finale for the Comets as they will wrap up the regular season with a pair of road games next week at Comstock Park and Buckley.

Advertisement

The Sabers close out the regular season with games at Leland and Forest Area next week.