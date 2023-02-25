McBain NMC Defeats Beal City in Regular Season Finale

McBAIN - McBain NMC and Beal City were tied 28-28 after the third quarter on Friday night, but McBain NMC outscored Beal City 11-1 in the fourth quarter to earn a 39-29 win on Senior Night.

The Comets were led by Emerson Tossey with 11 points and Brooklyn Winkle with 10 points.

Liliana Lepert led Beal City with nine points.

Advertisement

McBain NMC will face the winner of Monday night’s Walkerville vs. Pentwater game in the District Semifinals on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Walkerville High School.

Beal City will face Saginaw Valley Lutheran in the District opener on Monday night at 7 p.m. at Sanford Meridian High School.