Gladwin Inches Closer to a Share of the Jack Pine Conference Title

GLADWIN - Gladwin topples Beaverton 57-39, which gives the Flying G’s a chance at a share of the Jack Pine Conference title.

Gladwin sits one game behind conference-leader Shepherd. The Flying G’s will play Shepherd in their final regular game of the season on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and will need to beat the Blue Jays in order to get a share of the title.

During Friday night’s matchup against the Beavers, Seth Mead (12), Lucas Mead (11) and Connor Dee (11) lead the night for the Flying G’s. The overall point leader was Beaver Lyke Woodruff with 13.

Beaverton takes on Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.