Benzie Central Falls to St. Louis in State Quarterfinals

KALAMAZOO - Benzie Central’s wrestling program made history on Friday, appearing in their first-ever State Quarterfinal match, and despite a valiant effort, they came up a bit short against St. Louis, 39-26.

Liam Jones staked the Huskies to an early 6-4 lead with a pin at 215 pounds, but after that the Sharks reeled off four pins and a technical fall in the next five matches to take control of the match.

In addition to Jones, Benzie Central got decisions from Landen Pangborn (132), Jacob Gillison (138), Dalton Geetings (150), Tyrone Brouillet (157), and Michael Pfeiffer, plus a technical fall from Cael Katt (165).

“The difference today came down to bonus points, they got a couple of pins on us, and we didn’t get pins on them where we needed to,” said co-head coach Josh Lovendusky.

“Four years ago I asked this senior group to buy in. We had nine kids on the team. Now we’re 40 strong,” said co-head coach Cody VanDonkelaar. “I’m through the roof excited about the future. I’m beyond proud of our kids. I’m beyond proud of our community. It’s big for our community, you know, really big.”

Benzie Central finishes their dream season with a 25-4 overall record. St. Louis will face Bronson in the Division 4 State Semifinal on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.