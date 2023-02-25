Beaverton Girls Defeat Jack Pine Foe

GLADWIN - Beaverton and Gladwin competed in a back and forth race, but it was the Beavers who came out victorious 47-40 on Friday night.

Beaverton lead after the first and second quarter by a few points, but both teams tied things up at 31 heading into the fourth. A final quarter compromised of mostly free throws is what would put Beaverton on top.

Gladwin will play Midland Bullock Creek on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the district opener. Beaverton will play either Pinconning or Harrison in the district semifinal on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.