TRAVERSE CITY - The Bay Reps will see Cadillac in the regional championship after defeating Gaylord by mercy rule, 8-0.

The Reps scored four goals in the first period and proceed with another four in the second. Junior center Grant Lucas showed off with a hat trick to boost his team to a victory.

The team will look to become back-to-back regional champions on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.