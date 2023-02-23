Lake City Stifles McBain to Secure Outright Highland Conference Championship

McBAIN - Lake City won the Highland Conference Championship outright with a 31-20 road victory over McBain in the regular season finale on Thursday night.

A McBain win would have resulted in a three-way tie for the conference crown between Lake City, McBain and Evart, but stifling defense led the way to victory for the Trojans as they did not allow a single point in the fourth quarter.

“We did all the little things correct,” said Lake City head coach Bill Tisron. “We stayed down. We didn’t give them any driving lanes to then be able to make plays. I thought we guarded the three-point line well. They hit a few but they’re a good shooting team, they’re going to hit a few threes. So I thought we did good with that.”

Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe led all scorers with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Alie Bisballe chipped in with nine points and 11 rebounds. Analiese Fredin paced McBain with 10 points.

“Our energy was just up,” said Mackenzie Bisballe. “We wanted to win and we wanted to play the best defense we could. We knew who we had to stop, what we had to do, be in help side. We kept them to only three offensive rebounds the whole game and that was just such a big part to us, just not letting them get the second chance opportunities.”

Lake City finishes the regular season with a record of 21-1 (15-1 Highland) and the outright conference championship while McBain finishes in third place at 16-5 (13-3 Highland).

The Trojans and Ramblers will square off again in the District Semifinals next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Evart High School.

