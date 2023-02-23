Hart Boys Keep Unbeaten Season Rolling With Win Over Mason County Central

HART - The Hart Pirates officially clinched the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division Championship on Thursday night with a 63-45 triumph over visiting Mason County Central.

The Pirates used a 13-2 run early in the second quarter to open up a lead that they would not relinquish. Hart took a 29-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Parker Hovey led the way for the Pirates with 24 points on the night. Diego Escamilla chipped in with 13, and Wyatt Dean added 11.

For the Spartans, William Chye scored 17 points, with Jayden Perrone adding 13.

Hart (19-0, 10-0 WMC-R) travels to Hesperia on Tuesday night, while Mason County Central (14-6, 7-3 WMC-R) plays host to Shelby on the same night.