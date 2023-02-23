Gaylord, Petoskey Hockey Coaches Serve as Examples to their Student-Athletes by Pursuing Pro Dreams

Semi-pro hockey team, the Gaylord Snow, has a focus on developing players to move through various pro levels. Two of their players spend their extra time developing the game’s youth while also developing themselves.

Snow Defenseman Evan Carroll is a coach for Gaylord High School and Goaltender Daniel Klaybor is a coach at Petoskey High School.

For their student-athletes, having coaches to look up to that have already played at the collegiate level and are still advancing their careers serves as inspiration.

“Petoskey High School has been awesome. Just developing those kids and seeing, you know, hey, how can they improve, and then it’s like, you know, I could do the same thing. And by showing them like, in a way, like a leadership kind of role, even though I’m not on the team, I’m a coach, but I am still playing at a competitive level, I think it gives them like, an incentive to be better and be like Coach Klaybor and keep grinding every single day,” the tender said.

“A lot of kids here, they’re not really sure if they want to continue playing hockey. But just because there’s a local team that they could possibly go make and like they have something that they can be committed to. I think it actually opens a lot of doors for them, and it actually excites them a little more to go to practice,” Carroll added.

The MIHL Gaylord Snow only practice as a whole one to two times a week, so it’s up to the players to continue practicing on their own. That means finding their own ice time around the area. Sometimes, that ice time is shared. And during that time, Klaybor and Carroll are STILL helping out hockey’s youth.

“We’ve got together for sticks and pucks. And it’s also good too, because we’re involved in the community. A lot of the men’s league players, a lot of the youth players come and see us, and I think that’s really cool that we’re out there. And we don’t just, you know, push them to one side of the ice we actually want them to come with us and be involved and let them know that there is pro hockey and Gaylord,” Klaybor said.

You can see Klaybor, Carroll, and the rest of the Snow squad in action this Saturday against the Waterford Sharks in their Military Appreciation Game.