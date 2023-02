SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 44-38 triumph over Escanaba, handing the Eskymos just their second loss of the season.

Sault Ste. Marie’s last loss came back on January 14th.

The Blue Devils held a 4-point lead after the first quarter of play.

Sault Ste. Marie (17-2) hosts Grand Ledge on Thursday evening.