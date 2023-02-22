Sault Ste. Marie Beats Rudyard to Finish Unbeaten in Straits Area Play

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie boys basketball team beat Rudyard 62-44 on Wednesday night to wrap up the conference schedule with a perfect 8-0 record.

The conference champions are 14-5 overall and have two non-league games left in the regular season, against Escanaba on Saturday and against Marquette next Thursday.

Rudyard falls to 15-5 (4-4 Straits Area) with the loss. The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season with games against Brimley on Friday night at 5:45 p.m. and on the road against Alpena next Thursday at 7 p.m.