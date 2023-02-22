Pickford Beats Posen 61-41 in Girls Basketball

PICKFORD - The Pickford Panthers rolled to a 61-41 win over Posen on Tuesday night.

The Panthers have now won three of their last four games with the district playoffs right around the corner.

Pickford improves to 9-11 on the season overall and will close out the regular season at home against Cedarville-DeTour on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Posen falls to 14-7 with the loss and will wrap up the regular season finale at home against Rogers City on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The Vikings will then play Rogers City again in the first round of districts.



