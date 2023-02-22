Bisballe’s Big Night Leads Lake City Past Hart

LAKE CITY - Lake City junior Mackenzie Bisballe put up 33 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 52-41 win over Hart in the home finale.

It was a remarkably balanced performance for Bisballe as she had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half and 17 points and nine boards in the second half.

With the win, Lake City improves to 20-1 on the season and finishes with a perfect 11-0 record at home this season. The Trojans will play at McBain on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for the Highland Conference championship. The Trojans have clinched a share of the conference title and can win it outright if they beat McBain. If McBain wins, there would be a three-way tie for the conference crown between Lake City, McBain and Evart.

Hart falls to 18-3 on the season with the loss and will wrap up the regular season at Holton on Friday night at 7 p.m.