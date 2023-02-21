Traverse City St. Francis Shares LMC Lead with Boyne City

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City St. Francis shares the top spot in the Lake Michigan Conference after snapping Boyne City’s unbeaten conference streak in a 58-34 victory on Tuesday night.

The Gladiators entered the game 11-1 in conference play with the single loss from the Ramblers on Jan. 24. Boyne City lead by one game and was looking to win the conference title outright.

“We didn’t shoot well the first time we played them,” said St. Francis senior guard Wyatt Nausadis. “We haven’t been shooting well lately, so we probably increased our shots in practice by 50 percent and I think that’s what’s leading to us shooting better.”

Nausadis lead the night with 26 points and St. Francis senior forward Joey Donahue followed with 18.

“We had no option to lose,” said Donahue. “This is for the conference, so we knew that we had to come with energy. I’d love to win it outright. But, you know, we’ll take what we can get at this point and move on to the playoffs.”

This was the final home game for the seniors, which just added to the emotions of the game.

“This is my last game here,” said Nausadis. “I’ve been a four-year starter...with that being my last game, I kind of just want to put a cherry on top.”

Both teams have one more conference game in the regular season on Friday, Feb. 24. at 7 p.m. Boyne City will play at East Jordan and St. Francis will head to Grayling.



