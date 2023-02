This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com.

In the 12th episode, Lake City clinches a share of the Highland Conference championship on Senior Night. Plus, we get to know transfer student Baylie Eisenga, who’s been a valuable part of the team this winter even though MHSAA transfer rules prohibit her from playing in games.