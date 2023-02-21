Petoskey Boys Light Up the Scoreboard in Central School Game

PETOSKEY - The Petoskey Northmen scored a season-high for points in their 91-54 victory over Benzie Central on Tuesday night.

The game was played inside historic Central Elementary School Gymnasium, which first opened back in 1930.

Thirteen different Northmen scored in the contest, led by Cade Trudeau with 19 points. James Marshall added 16, and Shane Izzard chipped in with 14.

Benzie Central’s Jaxon Childers led all scorers with 23 points, including a breakaway dunk in the third quarter. Rowan Zickert added 15 points for the Huskies.

Petoskey (14-5) recorded their sixth straight victory. They will travel to Traverse City Central on Friday for a game with significant ramifications for the Big North Conference title race. Benzie Central (10-9) hosts Kingsley on Friday.