Sault Ste. Marie Girls Put Clamps on Petoskey

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie girls basketball team scored their tenth straight win by holding the Petoskey offense in check on Monday night, topping the Northmen 36-20.

The Blue Devils defense has been particularly strong in the past week, holding their last four opponents to a total of 55 points (less than 14 points per game).

Sault Ste. Marie (16-2) hosts Escanaba on Tuesday night, while Petoskey has a first-place showdown with Traverse City Central in the Big North Conference on tap for Friday night.