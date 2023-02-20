Petoskey Boys Basketball to Play Benzie Central at the Central Elementary School Gym

PETOSKEY - The Petoskey varsity boys basketball team will hearken back to another time on Tuesday night when the Norhthmen play Benzie Central in the beautiful, nearly century-old gym at Central Elementary School.

The gym opened in 1930 and was the home of the Northmen for over 70 years before the current gym at Petoskey High opened in the early 2000s.

From its wooden seats to the retro gym floor and large windows providing natural light, the gym makes anyone who enters feel as if they’re walking right into the historic past of Petoskey basketball.

“It became sort of a hallmark gym here in Northern Michigan where they used to host a lot of basketball tournaments,” said Petoskey head boys basketball coach Matt Tamm. “In the 1930s and 40s there would be trains that would come into Petoskey for district, regionals and usually a quarterfinal game would be hosted in this gym.”

Even after moving to the new gym, the Northmen held an annual “Throwback Game” at the Central School gym once a year for a few seasons. That tradition eventually fell by the wayside, but this year, Petoskey Athletic Director Joel Dohm brought up the idea of playing a game there again. Coach Tamm asked his seniors if they’d be interested.

“We’ve kind of always wanted to play here through our four years of high school,” said senior Jackson Jonker. “We were really thrilled that he reached out and asked us if we want to play here because it should be really fun.”

The Northmen seniors grew up in and around the Central School gym as it is still used as a practice facility by all levels of the Petoskey program. The girls varsity basketball team also played Cheboygan in the old gym earlier this season.

“Everyone has always loved Central School gym,” said Tamm. “A lot of times we’ll hold practices down here, I don’t know if it’s more so for the kids or for me because I just love the feel of the gym.”

“I grew up in Royal Oak, MI. When I first came up here and walked into this gym I felt as if i was on the set of Hoosiers,” added Tamm. “I’m just a basketball junkie and it’s a great facility.”

Petoskey and Benzie Central will play a freshman, JV and varsity tripleheader on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. Tip off for the varsity game is set for around 7 p.m.







