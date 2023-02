MIDLAND - The Mid-Michigan Raptors co-op Hockey team opened up the Division Two State Playoffs with a 1-0 win over the Bay Area Thunder on Monday night.

Dylan Montross scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal early in the third period, and Brendan Kusbel would make that stand up, holding the Thunder off the scoresheet in recording the shutout victory.

With the win, Mid-Michigan (5-17) earns a matchup with Midland in the regional semifinal on Wednesday night.