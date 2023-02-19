MISportsNow Top Plays: 2/13-2/19

Top 5 plays of the week 02/13-19

#5 All the way from Waco, Texas it’s CMU taking on Baylor looking for revenge in game two of their three game series after falling 6-5 in game one. And revenge is what they got here’s junior Marquis Jackson sending one over the fence to bring him and part of his squad home. And that’s just a few of TWENTY that would cross home plate in their 20-5 victory.

#4 it’s Manton’s Michael Hicks at the buzzer nailing the three tie it up heading into halftime… and they’d get their second straight win that night 51-37.

Advertisement

#3 McBain hosting Glen Lake pass to Gavin Schuts way down court and as he’s falling out of bounds, he’ll chuck up the halftime buzzer beater and it’s good!

#2 How about this game? The now 16-1 Hillman boys taking down, at the time, undefeated Mio with ease 66-41. Both teams now tied atop the North Star Big Dipper at 16-1.

#1 All of the players, coaches, and fans putting aside their differences this week in support of the deadly tragedy that struck MSU’s campus. What a special thing to see this week from athletic programs across Michigan and the country.