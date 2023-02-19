Michigan Independence Hockey League Works to Gain Traction, Develop Players

As of 2020, there’s been a new semi-pro hockey league in the state of Michigan.

The purpose of the league? To grow the sport in the state, especially in smaller markets, and to connect with those communities.

“So, the MIHL, I think I consider almost a second chance for a lot of these guys that went to college didn’t get the shot at pro level. And it’s a really good opportunity for them to be seen by scouts and be seen by higher levels so that they can move up and really progress their hockey career,” Gaylord Snow owner Andrew Dibble said.

Advertisement

For some, the MIHL is a fun way to keep playing competitive hockey after high school or college, for others, it’s, hopefully, a road all the way to the NHL.

Former Michigan State and Gaylord Snow left wing, Logan Lambdin, has spent the past season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings and the AHL Chicago Wolves, with plans to enter the NHL next season.

“Our goal with our team is to constantly try to get guys to move up. It hurts us because we have to refill that roster spot…we love seeing our guys grow, sending them to camps. And that’s really our big thing is just to develop this team in this league as a whole to really make it so these guys come in, get taken care of and really can develop their skills and grow,” Dibble said.

The players of the Michigan Independence Hockey League aren’t the only ones developing. The league as a whole has plans for expansion. The MIHL is currently home to five teams- but they’re looking to add up to three more by the end of the season. As for the Gaylord Snow, their next game is February 25th, they’ll be taking on the Waterford Sharks for Military Appreciation Day where Active-Duty and Veterans get in free.