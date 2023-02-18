Traverse City Central Dominates Gaylord, Pulls Even With Cadillac Atop Big North Standings

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans defeated Gaylord 61-30 on Friday night and pulled even with Cadillac for first place in the Big North after the Vikings lost to Petoskey.

The Trojans and Vikings each have one conference game remaining.

The Trojans play Petoskey in their final conference game and Cadillac faces Traverse City West. If the Vikings and Trojans win those games, they’ll share the conference championship. If either team loses and the other wins, the team that wins will win the Big North outright. Finally, if Petoskey beats TC Central and Cadillac loses to TC West, there would actually be a three-way tie for the league crown between Petoskey, Cadillac and TC Central.

Traverse City Central improves to 9-10 (7-2 Big North) with the victory while Gaylord falls to 10-9 (2-7 Big North).