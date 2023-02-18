TC Central Defeats Gaylord in Girls Hoops

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans defeated Gaylord 63-50 on Friday night in girls basketball.

With the win, TC Central improves to 15-5 (8-1 Big North) on the season. The Trojans are tied with Petoskey for first place in the Big North, making their clash with the Northmen in the regular season finale next Friday a de facto conference championship game.

Gaylord falls to 11-9 (4-5 Big North) with the loss. The Blue Devils will host Cheboygan on Tuesday and then wrap up the regular season at home against Alpena on Friday night.