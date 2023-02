PETOSKEY - The Petoskey Northmen struck first, but the Tawas Braves controlled the game from there, erasing a 1-0 first period deficit to claim a 4-1 victory on Friday night.

Petoskey’s lone goal was scored by Kaiden Boyce on the power play in the first period.

Petoskey now prepares to face Big North rival Gaylord in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 3 State Tournament on Wednesday evening.