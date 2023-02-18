Petoskey Wins Thriller Over Cadillac in Boys Basketball

PETOSKEY - Cadillac met Petoskey in boys basketball for the second time this season on Friday night, and for the second time this season, it came right down to the wire, as a late basket by the Northmen’s Cade Trudeau delivered Petoskey a 54-53 win.

Trudeau led Petoskey with 18 points while Cadillac’s Charlie Howell led all scorers with 23.

Cadillac could have clinched a share of the Big North title with a win, but the loss drops them into a tie with Traverse City Central for first place with one conference game remaining for each team.

The Trojans play Petoskey in their final conference game and Cadillac faces Traverse City West. If the Vikings and Trojans win those games, they’ll share the conference championship. If either team loses and the other wins, the team that wins will win the Big North outright. Finally, if Petoskey beats TC Central and Cadillac loses to TC West, there would actually be a three-way tie for the league crown between Petoskey, Cadillac and TC Central.