Petoskey Girls Wins Comfortably Over Cadillac on Senior Night

PETOSKEY - The Petoskey Northmen stifled Cadillac in the first half and used a strong offensive performance in the second half to record their fourth straight win, 43-25.

The Northmen held the Vikings to just nine points in the first half, and led 16-9 at halftime.

Petoskey then exploded for 17 points in the third quarter to open up a 33-14 lead after three quarters.

Advertisement

Grayson Guy led a balanced Northmen scoring attack with 11 points. Seven different players scored for Petoskey.

The Northmen (13-7, 8-1 Big North) have two games remaining, on the road at Sault Ste. Marie on Monday night, and then on the road at Traverse City Central on Friday night, February 24th in a battle for first place in the Big North Conference. Cadillac (6-14, 2-7 BNC) hosts Ludington on Wednesday night.