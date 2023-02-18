Ferris Men’s Basketball Big Win over Lake State Superior Ties them for First in GLIAC

The Ferris State Men beat Lake Superior State University 72-58 Saturday afternoon on the road. The win left them tied for first place in the GLIAC next to the Parkside Rangers. Sophomore Solomon Oraegbu tallied a game-best 38 points in the victory as FSU improved to 21-6 on the season.

The Bulldogs have two regular season games remaining. The next comes on Thursday against Grand Valley State University.

As for the FSU women, they also took home the road win. In their 75-67 win over the Lakers they moved to 15-10 on the year. Senior Chloe Idoni set the game-high scoring with 25 points while Grace Sullivan, Kenzie Bowers and Elle Irwin all added 13 points of their own.



