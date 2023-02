LAKE CITY - The Manton Rangers earned a 51-37 road win over Lake City on Friday night.

The Rangers got out to a good start thanks to some hot shooting by Michael Hicks. The Manton junior hit two threes late in the first quarter, including one he banked home to beat the first quarter buzzer.

With the win, Manton improves to 7-12 (6-8 Highland). The Rangers will host Houghton Lake in their next game next Friday at 7 p.m.