Sault Ste. Marie Girls Stifle St. Ignace

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils dominated on both ends of the floor, as they notched their eighth straight win, 53-9 over St. Ignace on Thursday evening.

The Blue Devils raced out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back. With the win, Sault Ste. Marie clinched the outright Straits Area Conference championship for the 2022-2023 season.

Sault Ste. Marie (14-2, 6-0 SAC) hosts Petoskey on Monday night, while St. Ignace (11-9, 4-2 SAC) hits the road to take on Newberry on Tuesday.