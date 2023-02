RUDYARD - The Rudyard Bulldogs earned a 49-38 win over Cheboygan on Thursday night.

The Chiefs raced out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter before the Bulldogs settled in and took control later in the first half.

With the win, Rudyard improves to 14-4 on the season while Cheboygan falls to 6-13.

Rudyard’s next game is at home against Pickford on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Cheboygan’s next game is at home against Rogers City on Monday at 7 p.m.