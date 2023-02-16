Lake City Topples Manton on Senior Night to Clinch Share of Highland Conference Title

LAKE CITY - The Lake City girls basketball team earned a 49-22 win over Manton on Senior Night to clinch at least a share of the Highland Conference championship.

The Trojans can win the conference outright if they beat McBain next Thursday.

Lake City honored its eight seniors (Emma Nickerson, Tarrin Miller, Rylee Cohoon, Haylee Parniske, Jenna Harris, Emily Urie, Alejandra Bao Gordalita and Hayleigh VanderTuig) before the game and started the game off with an all-senior lineup.

Junior Mackenzie Bisballe led the team in scoring with 15 points and six rebounds. Nickerson chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Lake City is now 19-1 (14-1 Highland) on the season and will play Hart next Tuesday.

Manton falls to 6-13 (6-9 Highland) with the loss. The Rangers will host Pine River in their conference finale on Tuesday and will finish the regular season at home against Charlevoix on Thursday. Both games are set for 7 p.m. tipoffs.







