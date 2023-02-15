TC West Hires James Wagner as Head Football Coach

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City West announced on Wednesday it has hired James Wagner as its next head football coach.

Wagner comes to Traverse City from Breckenridge, CO, where he had been the head coach at Summit High School since 2019.

Prior to his time at Summit, Wagner was an assistant coach at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, CO.

Advertisement

Before his time in Colorado, Wagner was an assistant at Gaylord High School and earned his degree from Central Michigan University.

Fittingly, Wagner’s first game at TC West will be against the Gaylord program he used to coach for as the Titans play Gaylord in week one next fall.

“West is excited to welcome Coach Wagner to the Titan Family,” Athletic Director Jason Carmien said in a press release. “His energy and passion will benefit student athletes and the athletic program as a whole. We look forward to the next chapter of Titan Football under his leadership.”

Wagner is the fourth head coach in program history.