The Season With Lake City Girls Basketball: The Sound of Success

This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com.

In the 11th episode, Lake City pushes its winning streak to 14 games and we meet some of the characters that don’t show up on the Trojans’ player roster but are a crucial part of Lake City basketball, from public address announcer Jeff Hinkston to assistant coach Katie Richardson.