Maplewood Baptist Sweeps Doubleheader from Burt Lake NMCA

KINROSS - The Maplewood Baptist boys and girls basketball teams swept a home doubleheader from Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy.

In the first game of the evening, the Black Bears got the best of the Eagles, 45-25, it was Maplewood Baptist’s ninth consecutive win.

In the nightcap, the Maplewood Baptist edged Burt Lake NMCA 65-60 for the boys’ seventh straight victory.

Advertisement

The Maplewood Baptist girls (14-3) will host the Northern Lights League Conference Tournament on Friday February 24th. Burt Lake NMCA’s girls (13-6) travel to Mackinaw City on Friday night.

The Black Bears boys team (11-4) will next play at Harbor Light Christian on March 2nd. The Eagles boys will play host to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Thursday.