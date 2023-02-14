Hillman Hands Mio First Loss of the Season

MIO - The Hillman Tigers came roaring out of the halftime locker room to score an impressive 66-41 win over previously unbeaten Mio on Monday night.

The Tigers led by just two points at halftime 23-21, but used some timely outside shooting, plus an effective full-court press defense to outscore Mio 22-5 in the third quarter to build a commanding lead that they would not relinquish.

Hillman (15-1) recorded their twelfth win in a row, and they will next be in action on the road at Hale on Friday night. Mio (14-1) will have an immediate opportunity for redemption when they host Fairview on Tuesday night.



