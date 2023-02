TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City Central hockey comes out victorious 7-2 over Rochester United in the Trojans’ last home game of the regular season.

Seven seniors were recognized during the first intermission, with the seniors already in high spirits after Owen Dawson’s two power play goals to put the Trojans up 2-1.

The Trojans improve to 13-7 on the season and will be playing at Gaylord on Wednesday, Feb. 15.