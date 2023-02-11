Central Michigan Baseball 2023 Season Preview

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan University baseball team kicks off their season with a three-game series at Baylor University Friday, Feb. 17.

The Chippewas made their way to the NCAA Regionals last season and hope to keep that momentum going.

“We had some really good veteran leadership, some guys that that just did a tremendous job,” said CMU head baseball coach Jordan Bischel. “We were able to move some guys on pro ball, several others at graduation. So seeing guys who had been around for three or four years having another successful experience is pretty cool. Which leads to this year when there’s a ton of new faces and a different experience. And it’s it’s fun to have that new set of faces, not that we don’t miss the old guys, but kind of recharging it and starting over. That’s an exciting challenge for us.”

The team credits their ability to have to fun for the success they saw. It is a concept they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“We kind of pride ourselves on our energy for sure,” said senior short stop Justin Simpson. “A lot of energy and having a lot of fun out there definitely makes us who we are.”

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” said Bischel. “We don’t make ourselves out to be bigger than we need to be. They have fun playing the game and they play hard, but they’re really pushed to enjoy it.”





