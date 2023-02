STANWOOD - The White Cloud Indians erased a 7-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-46 victory over Morley Stanwood on Friday night.

The Mohawks held a 20-13 lead at halftime.

White Cloud (10-6, 6-3 CSAA) steps out of conference to host Walkerville on Monday night. Morley Stanwood (5-11, 2-6 CSAA) is at home to take on Tri-County on Tuesday evening.