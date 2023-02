TRAVERSE CITY - The St. Francis Gladiators started off strong and used a lockdown defensive performance to record a 58-22 win over Elk Rapids on Friday.

The Gladiators started the game on a 13-3 run and led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, holding the Elks to just 12 points for the remainder of the contest.

Traverse City St. Francis (13-3, 9-1 LMC) hosts Charlevoix Tuesday night. Elk Rapids (11-5, 6-4) travels to Harbor Springs on Tuesday evening.